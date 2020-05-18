Beautification, cleanliness plan finalised for Eid

Divisional administration has finalised a plan for cleanliness and beautification of Multan and its suburbs for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : Divisional administration has finalised a plan for cleanliness and beautification of Multan and its suburbs for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Presiding over a meeting, Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq elevated the status of two roads that were entrance points leading to Multan city as model roads including Lahore-Multan road from Qadirpur Raan to Khanewal road in Multan city and Shujabad road to high court road.

Grown up trees would be planted on both sides of the two model roads beautifying the landscape for commuters to enjoy.

Commissioner ordered metropolitan corporation to eliminate encroachment and revive street lights in the city and suburb.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was assigned the task of cleanliness of Multan streets, and Mohallahs with special emphasis on cleanliness at union council level.

Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was directed to remove and replace the plants on green belts that are not showing growth.

He also ordered devising a comprehensive plan to keep environment clean and address problem of pollution.

Commissioner said that Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) should run an advocacy campaign to sensitize people to avoid wasting water.

He said that plantation drive be carried out while observing all the SOPs for prevention of novel coronavirus.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak and other officials were present.