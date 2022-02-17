UrduPoint.com

Beautification, Grandeur Of Peshawar Top Priority: Focal Person

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Beautification, grandeur of Peshawar top priority: Focal Person

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan has said restoration of beauty and grandeur of Peshawar is the top priority and no compromise would be made on it.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the district conference room which was attended by Town-I administrator Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Chief Building Inspector Ali Haider.

He said that plazas built against rules and regulations would be demolished and no construction work should be started without an approved map.

Said no compromise will be made in this regard added that town administration should ensure construction of commercial and residential maps were building bylaws compliant.

He also issued instructions for immediate removal of encroachment at inner city and roads in the district.

During the meeting MPA Asif Khan was briefed about the construction maps received till January 2022. Asif Khan lauded the performance of Town One Administrator Waqas Ali Shah and Hidayatullah and hoped that they would continue with the same spirit for beautifying Peshawar and ensure the construction of commercial and residential maps were in accordance with the building bye-laws.

Related Topics

Peshawar Provincial Assembly Same Ali Haider January Top

Recent Stories

NATO Cooperation With Sweden, Finland Important Am ..

NATO Cooperation With Sweden, Finland Important Amid Security Crisis - Stoltenbe ..

17 seconds ago
 India reports 30,757 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 30,757 new COVID-19 cases

19 seconds ago
 Another vaccine for children approved in Australia ..

Another vaccine for children approved in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

22 seconds ago
 Australian unemployment rate stable despite COVID- ..

Australian unemployment rate stable despite COVID-19 outbreaks hit hours worked

4 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 2,196 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 2,196 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>