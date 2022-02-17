Beautification, grandeur of Peshawar top priority: Focal Person

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan has said restoration of beauty and grandeur of Peshawar is the top priority and no compromise would be made on it.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the district conference room which was attended by Town-I administrator Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Chief Building Inspector Ali Haider.

He said that plazas built against rules and regulations would be demolished and no construction work should be started without an approved map.

Said no compromise will be made in this regard added that town administration should ensure construction of commercial and residential maps were building bylaws compliant.

He also issued instructions for immediate removal of encroachment at inner city and roads in the district.

During the meeting MPA Asif Khan was briefed about the construction maps received till January 2022. Asif Khan lauded the performance of Town One Administrator Waqas Ali Shah and Hidayatullah and hoped that they would continue with the same spirit for beautifying Peshawar and ensure the construction of commercial and residential maps were in accordance with the building bye-laws.