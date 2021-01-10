Beautification of Buner bazaar begins

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communications and Construction Riaz Khan Sunday inaugurated Bazaar Beautification Project in Buner that would be completed at a cost of Rs 47.760 million.

He expressed these views at the inauguration of a beautification project at Tor Warsak Bazaar. The special assistant said that the people voted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for development and prosperity of the province and the provincial government had put Buner on the path of development.

On this occasion, MNA Sher Akbar Khan, local elders and party workers were present in large numbers.

Riaz Khan said that all funds had been provided for the beautification project.

He said that various works would be carried out in the beautification project including construction and repair of roads, installation of solar street-lights, drainage, renovation of footpaths, installation of electrical system, tuff tiles and monuments in various squares.

The special assistant said that he would personally monitor this grand project and no negligence would be tolerated in the construction work. He directed to expedite the work on development schemes and complete the schemes on time.