UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beautification Of Buner Bazaar Begins

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Beautification of Buner bazaar begins

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communications and Construction Riaz Khan Sunday inaugurated Bazaar Beautification Project in Buner that would be completed at a cost of Rs 47.760 million.

He expressed these views at the inauguration of a beautification project at Tor Warsak Bazaar. The special assistant said that the people voted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for development and prosperity of the province and the provincial government had put Buner on the path of development.

On this occasion, MNA Sher Akbar Khan, local elders and party workers were present in large numbers.

Riaz Khan said that all funds had been provided for the beautification project.

He said that various works would be carried out in the beautification project including construction and repair of roads, installation of solar street-lights, drainage, renovation of footpaths, installation of electrical system, tuff tiles and monuments in various squares.

The special assistant said that he would personally monitor this grand project and no negligence would be tolerated in the construction work. He directed to expedite the work on development schemes and complete the schemes on time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Buner Sunday All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

36 minutes ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

36 minutes ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 66,219 people against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 22,851 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.