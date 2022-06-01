Beautification Of Canal Road Started
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:33 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The district administration along with Park & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started beautification work of Canal Road.
Under this project, patchworks would be completed on war-footing in addition to ensuring cleanliness and plantation of the road.
Later, this project would also be expanded in other parts of the city to increase beauty of the city, a spokesman of local administration said.