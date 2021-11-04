UrduPoint.com

Beautification Of Chowks, Raods Underway To Highlight Historical Status Of City, Says DC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Amir Karim Khan, said on Thursday that the beautification of various Chowks and roads has been started to highlight the historical status and ancient culture of city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amir Karim Khan, said on Thursday that the beautification of various Chowks and roads has been started to highlight the historical status and ancient culture of city of Saints.

He said that installation of hoarding boards of same design has also been started at main shops of Ghnata Ghar initially.

DC expressed these views during inspection of the construction project of the monument being constructed at SP Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that construction of monuments at Babar Chowk Vehari road and SP Chowk has been started in-collaboration with business community.

He said that up-gradation of green belts by fixing various roads of the city and installation of statues of national heroes has also been started.

The Deputy Commissioner said that steps would be taken to enhance the beauty of the city and added that coffee shop project at Damdama was being launched to provide recreational opportunities to citizens.

Aamir Karim further said that the culture of Multan will be highlighted in the monuments which will be constructed in collaboration with the business community.

On this occasion, PHA and concerned departments officials were present.

