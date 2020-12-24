Beautification of city to be carried out with traders consultation: Brigd. Ijaz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Station Commander and President, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani Thursday said that work on the extension of Ammar Chowk would be started in January 2021 that would be completed in one year.

During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that a parking plaza has been established in Saddar area to resolve the traffic jam issue while free of cost parking is being set up for customers and employees of the outlets.

He said that concrete steps were being taken for the beautification of the city, adding rules of RCB building bye-laws are being amended for the construction of high rise structures.

Brigadier said that IESCO has been asked to change the old and dilapidated wires within two months while all stakeholders including business community would be taken on board for the development, beautification and promotion of economic activities in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that RCCI appreciated the personal interest and efforts of the Army Chief, Corps Commander and DG MLC for the development of the city.