Beautification Of Five Key Public Points Approved In Layyah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a significant move aligned with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidar chaired a meeting to launch the “Beautification of Layyah” campaign.
The initiative includes the transformation of five prominent public locations across the district into modern recreational and commercial hubs.
The approved plan features the development of shopping points, vibrant food streets, and pedestrian-friendly walking tracks. These areas will be upgraded with uniform, colorful tough tiles, and designed according to a unified aesthetic model to ensure long-term visual appeal. The entry of vehicles will be restricted to maintain pedestrian safety and enhance the urban experience.
To support sustainability, underground electrical infrastructure will be installed, and special pink washrooms for women will be introduced at designated sites.
The meeting was attended by ADCs Shahid Malik and Shabir Ahmad Dogar, Assistant Commissioners Haris Hameed Khan, Sanaullah Hanjra, Noor Muhammad, Deputy Director Development Ishaq Kherani, and CEO District Council Shaheer, among others.
Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidar emphasized immediate action and instructed all relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive work plan to make Layyah a model of urban beautification in Punjab.
