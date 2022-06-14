UrduPoint.com

Beautification Of Intersections, Green Belts Underway In Dist East: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Tuesday said that the residents of district East are also being provided with beautiful intersections, Central Island and green belts, in addition to play grounds and parks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Tuesday said that the residents of district East are also being provided with beautiful intersections, Central Island and green belts, in addition to play grounds and parks.

Rehmatullah Sheikh expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing development works on parks, intersections, green belts and Central Island, said a statement.

Superintendent Engineer Salman Memon, Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Zafar Iqbal and other notables were also present.

He directed the present officers to complete the ongoing development works as soon as possible and hand over the parks to the people. We are working together to ensure the establishment of an Urban Forest in the district East, he said.

He said that we are happy that the people have been attracted to positive activities by promoting healthy and recreational activities.

On the occasion, Director Parks Jamshed Zone Zafar Iqbal briefed about the ongoing works and said that development works should be completed with in the stipulated time.

