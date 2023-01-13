Beautification of Kashmir Bridge Underpass completed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh along with representatives of United Industries Limited Friday inaugurated the Kashmir Bridge Underpass after the completion of its beautification work here.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC appreciated installation of models of Kashmir mountains on the wall of underpass which was not only highlighting culture of the city, but also enhanced its beauty.

He said that the process of improving the aesthetic beauty of the city would continue and by highlighting beauty of the underpass, the citizens would see an attractive environment.

Imran Hamid said that PHA was also activated to installed models at Chowks and intersections of the city for highlighting the beauty of the city.

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority Rai Naeemullah Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Safdar Sikandari, Incharge District Emergency Operational Centre Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Executive Officer United Industries Limited Muhammad Waleed Mago, Muhammad Hanif Mago, Muhammad Shahnawaz, Muhammad Akbar Mago and others were also present.

Meanwhile, various sections of the society appreciated beautification of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and said that it would make Faisalabad more beautiful.