Beautification Of Malakand Division Top Priority: Commissioner Malakand

Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:32 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday said that the beauty of Swat including Malakand Division was our top priority and no compromise would be made in this regard

Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam stated this during a meeting held here at Saidu Sharif.

"No one will be allowed to cross the Swat River illegally. Irrigation protect every inch of the Swat river boundary, follow the illegal workers and give the harshest punishments,"he added.

Commissioner Malakand Division said that steps have been taken for the beautification of Malakand Division including Swat besides removing all types of illegal encroachments. A high level meeting was held for the measures in which DIG Malakand Division Ijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan besides Minerals Department, Irrigation Department and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The plan regarding mega projects and beautification was reviewed. All the concerned officers gave detailed briefing on the performance of their respective departments and plans.

He said that verbal deposit would not work but practical work was much needed. He said people have high expectations so we have to work hard and take responsibly so that we could provide the best services to the people. He said that Malakand division should be beautified besides efforts were under way to make it clean and green.

