UrduPoint.com

Beautification Of Matiari City To Be Completed Soon: DC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Beautification of Matiari city to be completed soon: DC

The Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday said the beautification work in Matiari city would soon be completed under Petroleum and Gas funds as anti encroachment operation was successfully concluded

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday said the beautification work in Matiari city would soon be completed under Petroleum and Gas funds as anti encroachment operation was successfully concluded.

Talking to the media during the city's visit, the DC said after removal of the illegal encroachments, development work was underway which would soon be completed.

Murtaza Ali Shah also thanked the citizens for their cooperation and not putting up any resistance during the anti encroachment operation and said that work on development schemes will be completed on priority basis.

He directed the concerned authorities to use standard materials in the development work and issued orders for immediate replacement of the sub standard pure blocks present at the site.

Replying to a question, the DC said on the directions of the honorable court, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out indiscriminately which ended today and now development work would be started to provide facilities to the people.

He said the city's drainage system would also be modernized so that citizens could not face any problem.

Related Topics

Visit Matiari SITE Gas Media Court

Recent Stories

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 Session on "Opportunities for Higher Education and ..

Session on "Opportunities for Higher Education and Research in China" held at KI ..

42 seconds ago
 Sialkot Tragedy: Senate observes one-minute silenc ..

Sialkot Tragedy: Senate observes one-minute silence

44 seconds ago
 Latvia Says Ready to Supply Weapons to Ukraine If ..

Latvia Says Ready to Supply Weapons to Ukraine If Conflict With Russia Starts

45 seconds ago
 South Korea to Boost 2022 Budget for Foreign Aid b ..

South Korea to Boost 2022 Budget for Foreign Aid by Over 15% - Reports

47 seconds ago
 EU legal action against Poland over judicial indep ..

EU legal action against Poland over judicial independence

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.