Beautification of Matiari city to be completed soon: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday said the beautification work in Matiari city would soon be completed under Petroleum and Gas funds as anti encroachment operation was successfully concluded.

Talking to the media during the city's visit, the DC said after removal of the illegal encroachments, development work was underway which would soon be completed.

Murtaza Ali Shah also thanked the citizens for their cooperation and not putting up any resistance during the anti encroachment operation and said that work on development schemes will be completed on priority basis.

He directed the concerned authorities to use standard materials in the development work and issued orders for immediate replacement of the sub standard pure blocks present at the site.

Replying to a question, the DC said on the directions of the honorable court, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out indiscriminately which ended today and now development work would be started to provide facilities to the people.

He said the city's drainage system would also be modernized so that citizens could not face any problem.