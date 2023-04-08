Beautification of Nishatabad overhead bridge starts

The work on beautification of Nishatabad overhead bridge has been started under 'City Beautification Plan'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The work on beautification of Nishatabad overhead bridge has been started under 'City Beautification Plan'.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited the site and inspected lower parts of Nishatabad bridge here on Saturday.

Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Engineering Umer Iqbal, Chief Officer Metropolitan Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the entire area should be properly cleaned and a comprehensive planning should be devised for making attractive landscaping in addition to fixing sitting benches and laying tuff tiles on the site.

He said that this area should be developed just like a public park for providing recreational facilities to the citizens. He asked the FDA and MCF officers to complete this project on urgent basis.

FDA Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub briefed the deputy commissioner about beautification plan and said that solid waste had been removed from the site besides eliminating the encroachments.