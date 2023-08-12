Open Menu

Beautification Of Nishatabad Overhead Bridge Completes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The beautification of the Sheikhupura Road under the Nishatabad overhead bridge has been completed and a gymnasium would be established at the site to provide healthy activities to citizens.

This was stated by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary while reviewing the beautification project. Chief Engineer FDA Ayub Gujjar, Director Finance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Deputy Director Engineering Sanwal Malik and others were also present.

The DG appreciated the ornamental material and said it would also provide a recreational facility to people in addition to facilitating the children of the area.

He said that FDA was committed to transforming Faisalabad into the most attractive metropolis of the country and in this connection, development schemes would be expanded for adding to the beauty of the city.

He also appreciated painting work on the Sheikhupura Road and said that a state-of-the-art gymnasium would also be set up at this site to promote healthy activities.

Chief Engineer Ayub Gujjar said that an RO water filtration plant had also been installed under the overhead bridge besides planting ornamental plants and trees in addition to installing tiles and lucrative benches.

