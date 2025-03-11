Open Menu

Beautification Of Saidpur Road Underway To Elevate City’s Glory

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Beautification of Saidpur Road underway to elevate city’s glory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) Rawalpindi continuously carried out the beautification of the garrison city while colourful flowers and plants were planted in the green belts of the Saidpur Road.

Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Tuesday told the media that fine-looking flower vases and small beds of beautiful plants have also been primed at the intersections of Saidpur Road.

He said that hands-on steps were taken for the beauty of the city and PHA was committed to providing the best kind of hygienic and environment-friendly troposphere to the residents.

Ranjha said that efforts were underway to make the city Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government, adding “Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab. We want the people to breathe in the green atmosphere.”

He expressed hope that the residents would join hands with PHA to make the city more aesthetic and prestigious.

Recent Stories

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

12 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

24 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

3 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

5 hours ago
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan