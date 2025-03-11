Beautification Of Saidpur Road Underway To Elevate City’s Glory
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) Rawalpindi continuously carried out the beautification of the garrison city while colourful flowers and plants were planted in the green belts of the Saidpur Road.
Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Tuesday told the media that fine-looking flower vases and small beds of beautiful plants have also been primed at the intersections of Saidpur Road.
He said that hands-on steps were taken for the beauty of the city and PHA was committed to providing the best kind of hygienic and environment-friendly troposphere to the residents.
Ranjha said that efforts were underway to make the city Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government, adding “Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab. We want the people to breathe in the green atmosphere.”
He expressed hope that the residents would join hands with PHA to make the city more aesthetic and prestigious.
