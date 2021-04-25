Beautification of space infront of FTC Building underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Steps are being taken by DMC East for beautification of the space in front of FTC building and under the FTC flyover.

The said space has been completely cleared of garbage, besides it is being paved with beautiful soil and decorated with colorful plants, on the directives of Administrator DMC East Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, said a statement on Sunday.

.

Superintendent Engineer M&E Mubeen Sheikh during the inspection of the area, talked to the officers and also discussed about the lighting arrangement at space infront of FTC Building.

The Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed also inspected the site.