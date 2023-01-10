Beautification plan being executed in the city: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (r) Samiullah Farooq said on Tuesday that a beautification plan was being executed in the city as construction of historical monuments has been started at different intersections of the city

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (r) Samiullah Farooq said on Tuesday that a beautification plan was being executed in the city as construction of historical monuments has been started at different intersections of the city.

During his visit to different areas of the city, the deputy commissioner said that the construction of the monument has been completed at Ketchery Chowk, Jhang More Chowk and Taleri Chowk while more monuments would be constructed at other intersections of the city. He said that it was the mission to restore the historical identity of the city adding that all possible efforts were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that a special task has been given to concerned departments for appropriate cleanliness arrangements and operations against encroachment. He said that officers concerned have been directed to make sewerage disposal operational at the earliest in order to resolve sewerage-related issues.

The DC added that the ladies' park has been made functional and added that maximum facilities would be provided in the park for public attraction.

Later, he visited General Bus Stand and directed department concerned to make it functional at the earliest and ensure the best facilities at the stand for the public.