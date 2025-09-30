Beautification Project Reviewed In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner of the Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi on Monday visited the Kathala beautification site in Gujrat.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Noor ul Ain Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Zulfiqar Ahmed accompanied him. Zulfiqar Ahmed briefed the commissioner about the project.
The DC informed that seasonal flowering plants would be planted along the central median from Kathala to Service Mor on GT Road, while decorative trees would also be installed at designated points. For this purpose, a nursery of flowers and plants was being prepared at Shehbaz Sharif Park in Gujrat, with the Forest Department extending full cooperation in collaboration with the District Council.
During his visit, the commissioner inspected roadside and median cleanliness, grass cutting, and the overall condition of the site. Regional Forest Officer Rashid Chattha was also present.
Recent Stories
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monthly health steering committee meets3 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasize shared future of Pakistan, Afghanistan rooted in peace, culture, economic connect ..3 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts3 minutes ago
-
Senate session commences under Sherry Rehman’s chairmanship3 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps sealed in Dera for shortage of meters3 minutes ago
-
Beautification project reviewed in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of renovation project of Ali Mardan Hall Hostel at UET13 minutes ago
-
CM suspends DHOs, issues notices to DCs, removes ACs over polio cases13 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana chairs monthly meeting, reviewed cleanness, drainage & street lights23 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Rana Mubashar distributes relief cheques among flood victims23 minutes ago
-
Efforts on for South Waziristan Lower’s development23 minutes ago
-
Chairman SIAL presides over 154th BoD meeting23 minutes ago