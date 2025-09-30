Beautification project reviewed in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner of the Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi on Monday visited the Kathala beautification site in Gujrat.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Noor ul Ain Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Zulfiqar Ahmed accompanied him. Zulfiqar Ahmed briefed the commissioner about the project.

The DC informed that seasonal flowering plants would be planted along the central median from Kathala to Service Mor on GT Road, while decorative trees would also be installed at designated points. For this purpose, a nursery of flowers and plants was being prepared at Shehbaz Sharif Park in Gujrat, with the Forest Department extending full cooperation in collaboration with the District Council.

During his visit, the commissioner inspected roadside and median cleanliness, grass cutting, and the overall condition of the site. Regional Forest Officer Rashid Chattha was also present.