UrduPoint.com

Beautification Projects To Be Completed Timely: AC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC

District administration Kurram is taking tangible measures to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District administration Kurram is taking tangible measures to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Fazal Wadood Safi chaired a meeting to review progress on beautification projects which are currently continuing at various parts of the district.

The meeting which was held in light of directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wasal Khatak was attended by Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Murrad Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer(TMO) Tanzeel Hussain, Sub Engineer Sajid Khan and other officials of relevant departments.

The AC said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction material and strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in this regard, he added.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to the ongoing beautification projects and directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of those initiatives within stipulated time limit.

Related Topics

Safi Progress All

Recent Stories

Miami, Phoenix back on track with blowout wins

Miami, Phoenix back on track with blowout wins

6 minutes ago
 Russians 'pushed away from Kharkiv' as Washington ..

Russians 'pushed away from Kharkiv' as Washington warns of long war

6 minutes ago
 Dollar's price breaks critical threshold of Rs190 ..

Dollar's price breaks critical threshold of Rs190 in Interbank market

27 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Says Contracted COVID-19 With Mild Symp ..

Bill Gates Says Contracted COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms

25 minutes ago
 e-Stamping system implemented in Sindh; will elimi ..

E-Stamping system implemented in Sindh; will eliminate fake and bogus stamp pape ..

47 minutes ago
 Officials'appointment for Pak-Sri Lanka women matc ..

Officials'appointment for Pak-Sri Lanka women matches confirmed: PCB

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.