Beautification Projects To Be Completed Timely: AC Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC Kurram

District administration Kurram is taking tangible measures to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Kurram is taking tangible measures to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Fazal Wadood Safi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on beautification projects, which are currently underway at various parts of the district.

The meeting, which was held in the light of directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wasal Khatak, was attended by Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Murrad Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Tanzeel Hussain, Sub Engineer Sajid Khan and other officials of relevant departments.

The AC said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction material and added that strict action would be taken against officials who were found negligent in this regard.

Furthermore, he directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

