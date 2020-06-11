UrduPoint.com
Beautification Work Of 'Damdama' To Be Completed Soon

Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Beautification work of 'Damdama' to be completed soon

Divisional administration was active to decorate the city while work to beautify the 'Damdama' is near to completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional administration was active to decorate the city while work to beautify the 'Damdama' is near to completion.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq expressed these views during a visit to Damdama here on Thursday. He also reviewed renovation work.

The historical gallery of the city situated at Damdama has been upgraded.

Shanul Haq said that the other development works were necessary along with fight against COVID-19.

The brave nations continued their journey of progress despite difficult circumstances.

Chief officer metropolitan corporation Iqbal Fareed briefed the commissioner that Rs13 million have been spent on renovation of Damdama so far while 70 percent work also completed.

The coffee shop will be setup at top floor of Damdama soon. Director Development Waqas Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

