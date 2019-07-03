Beautification work of Quetta City rapidly continue says Additional Deputy Commissioner Saqib Khan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :District administration and Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) Wednesday started crackdown operation against anti-encroachments at different areas of City on the direction of Balochistan High Court

Talking to APP here, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saqib Khan Kakar said action was being taken in respective areas of the city including Arbab Karam Khan Road Sirki Road, Airport Road, Sariab Road, Kuchlak against encroachments.

He said removing of encroachments, improving cleansing situation of Quetta and extending of road works in the area are being rapidly continued in order to maintain beautification of Quetta.

"In this regard, Hockey ground, Zarghoon Road to Double Road till Phatak Chowk, painting work of official departments and road marking works are being accelerated out in the areas for ensuring prettification of the City", he said.

He stressed all segment of society members including traders to cooperate with district administration personnel to restore traditional beauty of Quetta City because it is jointly home of all of us.

''Therefore, measures are being taken to improve situation cleansing of Quetta City according to the vision of Balochistan High Court directives and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan', he said.

He mentioned encroachments would be removed from various areas of the city under crackdown operations in order to ensure renovation of parking in proper way for better redecoration of the City.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saqib Khan Kakar said removing of encroachments are important for ensuring swift flow of traffic in the city.