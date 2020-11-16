UrduPoint.com
Beautification Works Underway In City: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Monday said that works were being executed for beautification including laying of tiles and installation of grills at both sides of Teen Hatti bridge.

This is a main and one of the busiest arteries and had to reconstructed, the Administrator passed these remarks while launching the works here.

He said that plantation at green belt and removal of encroachment would further increase beauty of the area.

Works and Services Director General Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, concerned engineers and officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator directed Director General Works and Services to paint the electric poles. After completion of the works, the artery would become even more beautiful, he added.

Meanwhile, the administrator reviewed the road construction at S.

M Taufeeq Road and directed for earliest completion of the work.

He directed concerned officials to renovate the footpath and remove encroachment besides construction of the road.

Taking notice of heaps of garbage at the road, Shallwani approached Sindh Solid Waste Management board and asked the officials concerned to lift the litter at the earliest.

He said that it is essential to use standard material in the works for long lasting results.

Briefing the Administrator, Shabeeh ul Hassan said Karachi Water and Sewerage Board had laid a line under the road but didn't reconstruct the same which was creating miseries for the people.

He said the KMC had introduced mobile truck to continuous renovation of the roads to keep them motorable.

He said that traffic jam and accidents were reported due to dilapidated roads, that is the reason why it is important to renovate the same.

