Beautiful Garden Of Colorful Flowers At Ayun Valley Attracts Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Beautiful Garden of colorful flowers at Ayun valley attracts tourists

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::A local resident of Ayun village in Chitral has added to the beauty of his area by developing a garden of variety of flowers which is being visited by the local as well as foreign tourists.

The owner of the garden is one Shakiruddin, who love flowers and to fulfilling his lust, he has developed this garden at his residence called as "Salar House" where he has planted flowers of hundreds of kinds. The attractive scene of the flowers had further added to the tourist attraction of Ayun village.

Shakiruddin while talking to APP said that his deceased father was also fond of planting flowers of different kinds. "I had seen him all the time with his love toward the flowers and so as it passionate me to follow the hobby of my late beloved father, who carried great passion for the flowers," Shakiruddin said.

"I bring seeds of flowers of hundreds of species from different parts of the country even from foreign too and plants it at Salar House," he informed, adding "I did not hesitate to acquire seed of some very rare flowers from abroad as well for my garden." A large number of local and foreign tourists come to Salar House to witness the beautiful flowers which are not found in other areas.

Inayatullah, a local social activist, said the lovely scene of the flowers keeps the mind fresh. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced a scheme for beautification of Chitral and allocated Rs. 500 million for it. He said people like Shakiruddin are doing a wonderful job in making the environment clean and green. He said the government should encourage people like Shakiruddin for such beautification project if initiative from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt. He said if such people are encouraged, the whole Chitral valley will dazzle with lovely flowers and fresh fragrances.

Ijaz Ahmed, a visitor, said he has seen such big flower gardens in big cities which are under the government patronage. He said he was impressed to see an individual developing the flower garden through his own resources in Chitral.

Another visitor, Abeer Ahmed, said people like Shakiruddin are playing a commendable role in making the valley beautiful. Shakiruddin has also made a nursery of plants from where he gifts seeds and plants of flowers to visitors who have interest in gardening. Social circles in Chitral said people like Shakiruddin must be encouraged and help out to make the whole Chitral valley clean and green.

