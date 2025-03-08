Beautiful Iftar Party Held At Begum Nusrat Bhutto Park In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A stunning iftar party was organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Park in Sukkur, where special children were the guests of honor at the iftar dinner here.
The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Commissioner of Sukkur Division Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and the Assistant Commissioner City Sobia Falak Rao, who were delighted to interact with the special children.
The event was hosted by Aamir Ghuri, Owner of the Ghuri's ICON. The iftar party was a wonderful opportunity for these children to feel loved and appreciated, and for the attendees to witness their joy and innocence.
As the guests arrived, they were warmly welcomed by the special children, who were beaming with excitement.
The atmosphere was filled with laughter and cheer, as everyone enjoyed the iftar dinner together.
The event was a testament to the importance of inclusivity and social responsibility. It highlighted the need to support and empower special children, and to provide them with opportunities to participate in social events.
The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Park in Sukkur was transformed into a vibrant and festive atmosphere, with beautiful decorations and lighting. The event was a huge success, and everyone left with unforgettable memories.
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beautiful Iftar Party held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto park in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers held with 1.5 kg heroin, 2.532 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
AIOU Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through Education6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents16 minutes ago
-
English society hosts event on Int'l Women's Day16 minutes ago
-
Police arrested two drug peddlers with drugs16 minutes ago
-
Cop Irtafa Ali injured in Airport Police area shootout dies16 minutes ago
-
Retailer Shafqat Abbas arrested26 minutes ago
-
Qamber police arrested 11 criminals in massive crackdown.26 minutes ago
-
26,883 beneficiaries provided pay orders worth Rs. 10,000 each26 minutes ago
-
Chicken will be sold at official rate of Rs 591 per kg26 minutes ago
-
Traders urged to play role in peaceful solutions to Pak-Afghan conflict36 minutes ago