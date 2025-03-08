Beautiful Iftar Party held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto park in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A stunning iftar party was organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Park in Sukkur, where special children were the guests of honor at the iftar dinner here.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Commissioner of Sukkur Division Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and the Assistant Commissioner City Sobia Falak Rao, who were delighted to interact with the special children.

The event was hosted by Aamir Ghuri, Owner of the Ghuri's ICON. The iftar party was a wonderful opportunity for these children to feel loved and appreciated, and for the attendees to witness their joy and innocence.

As the guests arrived, they were warmly welcomed by the special children, who were beaming with excitement.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter and cheer, as everyone enjoyed the iftar dinner together.

The event was a testament to the importance of inclusivity and social responsibility. It highlighted the need to support and empower special children, and to provide them with opportunities to participate in social events.

The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Park in Sukkur was transformed into a vibrant and festive atmosphere, with beautiful decorations and lighting. The event was a huge success, and everyone left with unforgettable memories.