"Beauty Alt Atrocity" exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A two-week long solo exhibition titled "Beauty Alt Atrocity" by Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz concluded on Tuesday here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was organized by PNCA, Visual Arts Division, featuring more than 25 artworks, including abstract art as well as calligraphy.

This show was a collection of intricately crafted paintings. Through her works, Ayisha explores the innumerable sufferings and miseries which are caused in the process of creating something fantastical and worthy, the sacrifice every individual makes to achieve the desired on a very personal level as well as a societal level.

Ayisha Shahnawaz is a Canadian-Pakistani artist born in Lahore, in 1975. A graduate of the prestigious National College of Art, her work has been exhibited in six countries spanning three continents. A profound thinker, she challenges the status quo with every stroke of her brush.

The displayed artworks have been privately built up and were so complex, diverse, and somehow both entirely contemporary and yet faithfully traditional, that it boggles the mind.

In her work, Ayisha has highlighted the bitter experiences of her life in captivating colors, which seems to be very beautiful, but in each piece of art, there was a full-blown story. A large number of art enthusiasts also attended the inauguration ceremony and greatly appreciated her work.

Ayisha has shown her mesmerizing paintings Nationally and Internationally on numerous platforms. She has presented her works as part of an EU art-exchange program with Canada. Her work was also shown in the 'Vialful' exhibition.

She was one of ten overseas Canadians selected by the Contemporary Art Galleries Association (Association des Galeries d'art Contemporain) to showcase their work during the Millennium Fair in Montreal. She was among a handful of artists from around the globe invited by the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs to exhibit their work.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. It elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.