Beauty of Sukkur being restored: Administrator

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Meon on Thursday said that encroachments had damaged the natural beauty of the city and it was being restored.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Sukkur Citizens Alliance at his office here.

To restore the beauty of Sukkur, encroachments were being removed, said the administrator. He said to resolve the parking issue parking areas would be extended. The sanitation system would also be improved to avoid unhygienic conditions, he added.