Beauty of Sukkur will be restored, said Commissioner

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar said on Tuesday that encroachments damage the natural beauty and mar serenity of environment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar said on Tuesday that encroachments damage the natural beauty and mar serenity of environment.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Sukkur Citizens Alliance at his office here.

To restore the beauty of Sukkur, encroachments would be removed, Commissioner said.

To resolve the parking issue, parking area would be extended, while sanitation system would be improved to avoid unhygienic conditions, he added.