Beauty Salon gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A beauty salon was reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town police station, here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in Bilasia beauty salon near Pipanwala Bridge due to short circuiting early in the morning.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.