Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan says provincial government is taking steps to restore rural health centers

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the convocation of Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College as the chief guest.

Addressing the occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that becoming a doctor is not just about obtaining a degree but fulfilling a noble duty of human service. A successful doctor is one who does not consider the profession merely a means of livelihood but prioritizes the welfare and well-being of humanity.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan acknowledged the sacrifices of parents in supporting their children's medical education and highlighted the rising costs of education in private medical colleges. He expressed hope that the dedication and hard work of parents would be rewarded with their children's professional success.

He further stated that, given the increasing population of the country, private institutions have played a crucial role in supporting the health and education sectors, and the government appreciates their contributions.

Emphasizing the importance of the medical field, the Speaker commended the services of private medical institutions and mentioned that he had discussed with the Chief Minister of Punjab the priorities for the health sector and the need for an increased budget allocation.

Discussing the current state of healthcare facilities in rural areas, the Speaker shared that he himself belongs to a rural area and that the Government of Punjab is taking steps to restore rural health centers. However, he stressed that private institutions must also play their role in ensuring the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the rural population.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated the graduating doctors and remarked that there is no greater joy for parents and teachers than witnessing their children achieve academic and professional milestones.

The convocation was attended by Dr. Farooq Saeed Ahmad Khan (Chairman, Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College), Dr. Fariha Farooq (Co-Chairman, ASMDC), Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt (Principal, ASMDC), and Professor Mehmood Alam Durrani.