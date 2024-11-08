Open Menu

BECS Enroll 10,000 Children, Establish 373 Non-formal Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Directorate General of Basic education Community Schools (BECS) enrolled more than 10,000 out-of-school children and established 373 non-formal schools in the federal capital through zero out of school campaign during the last one year.

This was revealed by Hameed Khan Niazi, Deputy Secretary Admin, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and former Director General here on Friday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly established “Operations Block” at BECS head office.

BECS officer and staff also arranged a farewell party for former DG BECS Hameed Khan Niazi, as well as a welcome party for Sikandar Masood, new Director General, BECS.

The ceremony was also attended by DG, Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Dr Shahid Soroya, DG, Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), Tahira Sheikh, MD, National Education Foundation (NEF) and Murad Ali Mehmand, MD, National Book Foundation (NBF).

Addressing on this occasion, Niazi said that the government is committed to expedite the enrollment of out of school children as it was the future of the country.

He further said that the enrollment of more than 10,000 out of school children was made possible through the dedication and professional approach of BECS officers and staff.

DG BECS Masood said that the Directorate would continue the mission of his predecessor by expanding the coverage of non-formal school to enroll more out of school children.

The government would leave no stone unturned to achieve this noble cause, he added. Other speakers also appreciated BECS for its achievement and professional approach in meeting this goal.

