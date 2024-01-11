BECS, FDI agree to advance climate education in ICT Schools

Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools(BECS) and Forum for Dignity Initiatives(FDI) on Thursday signed a landmark Letter of Understanding (LOU) to advance Climate Education in Informal Schools in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools(BECS) and Forum for Dignity Initiatives(FDI) on Thursday signed a landmark Letter of Understanding (LOU) to advance Climate Education in Informal Schools in Islamabad.

The LOU underscores the commitment to environmental education and human rights.

The partnership aims to enhance climate education initiatives within informal and formal schools across Islamabad.

The signing ceremony, held at BECS office marked the collaborative efforts of BECS, led by Mr. Hameed Khan Niazi and fdi, represented by Ms. Uzma Yaqoob. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, representatives from both organizations, educators, and activists who share a common vision for a sustainable and informed future.

The Letter of Understanding outlines a comprehensive framework for the integration of climate education modules into the curriculum of informal schools in Islamabad. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to empower students with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand, address, and mitigate the challenges posed by climate change.

BECS expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Education is the cornerstone of societal progress, and climate education is pivotal in fostering responsible global citizens.

This collaboration with fdi aligns with our commitment to providing quality education that equips students with the tools they need to navigate an ever-changing world."

fdi has a longstanding commitment to environmental advocacy, and Ms. Uzma emphasized the importance of educating the youth. By integrating climate education into informal schools, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility, environmental consciousness, and human rights values in the younger generation."

Key components of the partnership include the development of specialized teaching materials, training programs for educators, and the establishment of a monitoring and evaluation system to ensure the effectiveness of the climate education modules.

The collaborative effort between BECS and fdi signifies a significant step forward in addressing the interconnected challenges of climate change and human rights.

The signing ceremony represents a shared commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable future through education.