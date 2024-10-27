BECS observes Kashmir Black Day on October 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Basic education Community Schools ((BECS) on Sunday observed Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

The BECS run educational institutions carried out solidarity walks, held debate competitions, exhibition related to Kashmir Black Day, displaying of banners expressing solidarity with people of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir.

BECS officials also participated in walks and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The head of institutions also held prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs.

Director General BECS Sikandar Masood in his message said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved issue and unfulfilled promises made under relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of IIOJK continue to face hardships for over seven decades”, he added.