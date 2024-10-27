Open Menu

BECS Observes Kashmir Black Day On October 27

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM

BECS observes Kashmir Black Day on October 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Basic education Community Schools ((BECS) on Sunday observed Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

The BECS run educational institutions carried out solidarity walks, held debate competitions, exhibition related to Kashmir Black Day, displaying of banners expressing solidarity with people of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir.

BECS officials also participated in walks and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The head of institutions also held prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs.

Director General BECS Sikandar Masood in his message said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved issue and unfulfilled promises made under relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of IIOJK continue to face hardships for over seven decades”, he added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Education October Sunday

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan