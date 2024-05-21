Open Menu

BECS Observes World Cultural Diversity Day

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

BECS observes world cultural diversity day

The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on Tuesday observed World Cultural Diversity Day--highlighting the importance of embracing diversity and fostering mutual respect among people of different cultures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Directorate General of Basic education Community Schools (BECS) on Tuesday observed World Cultural Diversity Day--highlighting the importance of embracing diversity and fostering mutual respect among people of different cultures.

Different events and competitions in BECS Schools were arranged following the direction of Director General Hameed Khan Niazi said a news release.

BECS also organised a walk and a visit for BECS students to Lok Virsa. Students were holding play cards inscribed with the messages of beauty of diversity among people.

DG Hameed Khan Niazi said that Cultural Diversity Day is observed on May 21st every year-- the rich tapestry of cultures that makes our world vibrant and unique.

Cultural diversity is not just about recognizing differences in customs, traditions, and languages, but also about understanding and appreciating the values and perspectives that shape individuals and communities. It promotes tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation, essential for peaceful coexistence in our increasingly interconnected world, DG BECS added.

Despite its significance, cultural diversity faces challenges such as discrimination, prejudice, and cultural hegemony. These barriers hinder the full realization of the benefits that diversity brings and can lead to social tensions and conflicts.

Embracing cultural diversity offers numerous opportunities for learning, innovation, and growth. It enriches our lives by exposing us to new ideas, experiences, and ways of thinking. By promoting inclusivity and equality, societies can harness the collective wisdom and creativity of all its members.

On this day, individuals, organizations, and governments are encouraged to take actions that promote cultural diversity and intercultural understanding.

This can include organizing cultural events, supporting multicultural initiatives, and advocating for policies that protect the rights of minority groups.

Related Topics

World Education Minority Visit Lead May All

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

5 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

16 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

16 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

16 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

25 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

25 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

25 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

25 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

38 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

38 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan