Bedal`s Annual Urs Begins From July 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:31 PM

The Annual Urs of poet and sufi saint Faqeer Qadir Bux Bedal will start from July 18 (Thursday) nrar Rohri, Sukkur District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Annual Urs of poet and sufi saint Faqeer Qadir Bux Bedal will start from July 18 (Thursday) nrar Rohri, Sukkur District.

It will be the 151st Urs of the Sufi saint, which will continue for three days.

Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro will inaugurate the Urs celebrations, by laying a wreaths and offering fateha at the shrine in Rohri.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikhpresided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Urs celebration. The celebrations will comprise events, such as a mehfil-e-sama, a national literacy conference mushaira and raga concert. Bedal Awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the region.

