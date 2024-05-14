The 156th three-day annual Urs of Faqir Qadir Bux Bedil, commonly known as Bedil Sain, will begin from May 23-25 at his last resting place in Rohri, said Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC), Raja MB Dharejo at his office on Tuesday

According to deputy commissioner, the Urs will be inaugurated by laying a floral wreath on the grave of Sufi saint at 11am on May 23, an Adabi conference, mushaira, musical evening and seminar would also be held during the Urs. Renowned scholars and poets will read papers in Sindhi, Seraiki, urdu, Persian and English on the life and works of Bedil.

A musical evening will be held at Bedil-Bekus auditorium on May 25 in which renowned artists will sing the saint’s poetry.

The organising committee of the Urs will present several Bedil Awards for best author, best singer, best worker and a special award in recognition of the works. A Bedil Souvenir will also be published on the occasion.

Faqir Bedil Sain’s ancestors used to trade in items of daily-use in Rohri. His father Mian Mohammad Mohsin later became devotee of Shah Inayat Shaheed of Jhoke. Bedil Sain also owned a general store (called a Manjarko shop in Sindhi) but later left for mysticism.