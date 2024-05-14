Open Menu

Bedil's 156th Urs From May 23-25

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Bedil's 156th Urs from May 23-25

The 156th three-day annual Urs of Faqir Qadir Bux Bedil, commonly known as Bedil Sain, will begin from May 23-25 at his last resting place in Rohri, said Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC), Raja MB Dharejo at his office on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The 156th three-day annual Urs of Faqir Qadir Bux Bedil, commonly known as Bedil Sain, will begin from May 23-25 at his last resting place in Rohri, said Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC), Raja MB Dharejo at his office on Tuesday.

According to deputy commissioner, the Urs will be inaugurated by laying a floral wreath on the grave of Sufi saint at 11am on May 23, an Adabi conference, mushaira, musical evening and seminar would also be held during the Urs. Renowned scholars and poets will read papers in Sindhi, Seraiki, urdu, Persian and English on the life and works of Bedil.

A musical evening will be held at Bedil-Bekus auditorium on May 25 in which renowned artists will sing the saint’s poetry.

The organising committee of the Urs will present several Bedil Awards for best author, best singer, best worker and a special award in recognition of the works. A Bedil Souvenir will also be published on the occasion.

Faqir Bedil Sain’s ancestors used to trade in items of daily-use in Rohri. His father Mian Mohammad Mohsin later became devotee of Shah Inayat Shaheed of Jhoke. Bedil Sain also owned a general store (called a Manjarko shop in Sindhi) but later left for mysticism.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Rohri May From Best Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

41 minutes ago
 Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work ..

Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..

41 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pa ..

Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..

41 minutes ago
 PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

45 minutes ago
 City experiences scorching heat

City experiences scorching heat

45 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

45 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting

45 minutes ago
 KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobac ..

KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco

49 minutes ago
 Efforts required to provide quality medical facili ..

Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor

49 minutes ago
 Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

49 minutes ago
 Police apprehend child rapist

Police apprehend child rapist

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragg ..

Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan