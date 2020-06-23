Beds for coronavirus patients increased in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :District administration decided to increase number of beds and ventilators in different hospitals of city in the wake of increasing numbers of coronavirus patients.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited different government and private hospitals including Nishtar Hospital, Old District Headquarter Hospital, Mukhtar A Shiekh Hospital. He also chaired a meeting in Nishtar Hospital to evolve strategy to deal the pandemic. It was decided to enhance number of beds from 144 to 224. Similarly,number of ventilators would be increased to 40. The points for provision oxygen would be enhanced to 287 from existing strength of 176.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that services of the private hospitals would also be taken against the COVID 19. However, the infrastructure of government hospital would be improve before availing facility from private hospitals, he stated in the meeting. Principal Nishtar Medical College Dr Iftikhar Hussain briefed the over all situation and services provided by Nishtar hospital.

He informed that pandemic situation was in control in the hospital so far. He informed that six wards including 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 29 were earmarked for coronavirus patients.

Deputy Commissioner also hailed matchless services of doctors and paramedics for COVID 19 patients. On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Masood, AC City Abida Fareed, MS Dr Shahid Mehmood, and CEO Health Dr Arshid Malik were also present.

Similarly, Private hospital Mukhtar A Shiekh also offered its services towards district administration in fighting the pandemic. The administration of the hospital signed Memorandum of Understanding with district administration. The hospital administration extended offer to set up free medical camps in rural areas.

CEO Mukhtar A Shiekh Hospital Irfan Khan, Dr Aneela Babar and Dr Nauman were also present on this occasion.