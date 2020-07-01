Beds for Covid-19 patients being increased to 500 at Lady Reading Hospital

The largest hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, Lady Reading Hospital ( LRH) is in the process of increasing the capacity to cater patients suffering from COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The largest hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, Lady Reading Hospital ( LRH) is in the process of increasing the capacity to cater patients suffering from COVID-19.

In order to expand health services for corona patients, Dean of LRH, Professor Abdul Latif Khan has issued orders here on Wednesday to increase the number of beds in the Corona Complex to 500.

The spokesman LRH , Dr. Muhammad Asim said so far 250 Covid-19 patients have recovered, including ICU patients between the ages of 50 and 80.

He said presently 58 patients have been admitted in LRH's Corona Complex, 38 are positive and 16 are in Intensive care unit.

He said all steps were being taken to facilitate corona patients and their attendants in the hospital including videochat facility for patients with their relatives.