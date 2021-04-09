UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beds Increased At LRH As Numbers Of COVID-19 Patients Surge

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Beds increased at LRH as numbers of COVID-19 patients surge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of beds for coronavirus patients have been increased at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) after a surge was recorded in inflow of patients at the hospital, the Spokesman said on Friday.

He said the number of coronavirus patients have reached 303 at LRH owing to which the number of specified beds were raised to 350.

He said the hospital has been specified for critical coronavirus patients adding there were 22 patients at the ICU.

The spokesman said people' negligence in following proper SOPs against the virus was causing an increase in the number of coronavirus patients and making provision of services difficult for the hospitals.

He said people should take care of themselves and others by properly following the SOPs during the intense third wave of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

3 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

49 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget se ..

24 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered in ba ..

24 minutes ago

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried un ..

24 minutes ago

Sweden's only female oyster diver finds calm at se ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.