Beds increased at LRH as numbers of COVID-19 patients surge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of beds for coronavirus patients have been increased at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) after a surge was recorded in inflow of patients at the hospital, the Spokesman said on Friday.

He said the number of coronavirus patients have reached 303 at LRH owing to which the number of specified beds were raised to 350.

He said the hospital has been specified for critical coronavirus patients adding there were 22 patients at the ICU.

The spokesman said people' negligence in following proper SOPs against the virus was causing an increase in the number of coronavirus patients and making provision of services difficult for the hospitals.

He said people should take care of themselves and others by properly following the SOPs during the intense third wave of coronavirus.