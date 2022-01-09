Beds, ventilators arranged for corona patients at DHQ Teaching hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 53 beds with 25 ventilators have been provided to DHQ Teaching hospital for corona patients.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, focal person for COVID-19 Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach said that duties of doctors and paramedical staff had been assigned in the DHQ teaching hospital to treat corona patients.

Dr Sikandar further said that on the direction of CEO Health Sargodha Dr Sohail AsgharQazi, free tests of corona patients had been started at Govt TB Hospital Sargodha in alltehsil headquarters of the district.