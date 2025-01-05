BEEF holds awareness session regarding Benazir Bhutto fully funded scholarship scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Under the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, opportunities are being provided for minority students in Balochistan through the Benazir Bhutto fully funded Scholarship Scheme of Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund(BEEF) in 2025 at top educational institutions in the country and Balochistan.

In this regard, an awareness session for minority students was organized at the Christian Glorious Church under the auspices of the Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF),guidance of CEO BEEF Muhammad Zakariya Khan Noorzai and the supervision of Assistant Manager BEEF, Sanzer Khan.

During the session, the Assistant Manager of BEEF said that under this scheme, minority students will be provided full funding to attend the best cadet colleges and residential schools in Balochistan and across the country.

He further mentioned that in 2024, 37 students were selected through this scheme, and for 2025, an additional 50 students are planned to be inducted in the program.

At the end of the program, Pastor Akram Barkat and other members of the Christian community praised the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and extended special thanks to the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) for the Benazir Bhutto Fully Funded Scholarship Scheme for minority students in Balochistan.

This initiative serves as an excellent example of the commitment to providing quality education to minority students.