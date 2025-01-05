BEEF Holds Awareness Session Regarding Benazir Bhutto Fully Funded Scholarship Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Under the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, opportunities are being provided for minority students in Balochistan through the Benazir Bhutto fully funded Scholarship Scheme of Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund(BEEF) in 2025 at top educational institutions in the country and Balochistan.
In this regard, an awareness session for minority students was organized at the Christian Glorious Church under the auspices of the Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF),guidance of CEO BEEF Muhammad Zakariya Khan Noorzai and the supervision of Assistant Manager BEEF, Sanzer Khan.
During the session, the Assistant Manager of BEEF said that under this scheme, minority students will be provided full funding to attend the best cadet colleges and residential schools in Balochistan and across the country.
He further mentioned that in 2024, 37 students were selected through this scheme, and for 2025, an additional 50 students are planned to be inducted in the program.
At the end of the program, Pastor Akram Barkat and other members of the Christian community praised the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and extended special thanks to the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) for the Benazir Bhutto Fully Funded Scholarship Scheme for minority students in Balochistan.
This initiative serves as an excellent example of the commitment to providing quality education to minority students.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BEEF holds awareness session regarding Benazir Bhutto fully funded scholarship scheme5 minutes ago
-
Three shops gutted5 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead15 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso a farewell24 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission of public service24 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab terms individuals rendered services to Karachi as asset25 minutes ago
-
IBCC concludes Two-Day Capacity-Building workshop in Lahore25 minutes ago
-
100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM35 minutes ago
-
Rain improves Lahore air quality35 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives35 minutes ago
-
LESCO UDCs complete six-week IT course35 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs6.005m from 97 defaulters in 24 hours35 minutes ago