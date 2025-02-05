BEEF Issues Rs 2.98 Bln Scholarship To 33,466 Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), 33,466 students have been awarded scholarships of worth Rs 2.98 billion since February 2024, ensuring the opportunities of higher education to the deserving and talented students of the province.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, revolutionary steps are being taken to promote education in the province.
According to officials, the Balochistan government has introduced various scholarship schemes to provide educational facilities to students from all backgrounds.
Under the regular scholarship program, 31,077 students from 9th grade to MPhil and MS levels have received 2.04 billion rupees.
Through the fully-funded BS level scholarship program, 1,465 students have been provided with educational support worth 500 million rupees.
Under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Scheme, top students from each district in matriculation and intermediate have been awarded a total of 270 million rupees in scholarships.
Scholarships worth Rs 40 million have been distributed among 351 students of martyrs' families, Rs 10 million among 47 transgender students and 6 million awarded to 28 students of minority communities.
Under the Endowment Fund program, 8 students have been provided Rs 120 million scholarship to pursue their higher education.
On the directives of the CM of Balochistan, the implementation of three additional special scholarship schemes is in pipeline. Under the Cadet Excellence Program, 95 million rupees have been allocated for 108 students to study at the country's top cadet colleges.
Complete funding of Rs 80 million is being provided for 100 students at Sadiq Public school.
Under the PhD Scholarship Scheme, a budget of 450 million rupees has been approved for providing scholarship to 10 students to study at the world’s leading universities.
Recent Stories
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BEEF issues Rs 2.98 bln scholarship to 33,466 students2 minutes ago
-
Türkiye supports resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace: Ambassador Neziroglu12 minutes ago
-
CDA accelerates development projects across key sectors22 minutes ago
-
Livestock distributed ceremony held in Multan32 minutes ago
-
Mukhtar condemns India's brutality in IIOJK32 minutes ago
-
Students' rally organized to mark Kashmir Day33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS42 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan42 minutes ago
-
PNCA observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural and artistic tributes42 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's diplomatic missions worldwide observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm support, seek so ..43 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks against kite flying organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai areas52 minutes ago