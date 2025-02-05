BEEF issues Rs 2.98 bln scholarship to 33,466 students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), 33,466 students have been awarded scholarships of worth Rs 2.98 billion since February 2024, ensuring the opportunities of higher education to the deserving and talented students of the province.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, revolutionary steps are being taken to promote education in the province.

According to officials, the Balochistan government has introduced various scholarship schemes to provide educational facilities to students from all backgrounds.

Under the regular scholarship program, 31,077 students from 9th grade to MPhil and MS levels have received 2.04 billion rupees.

Through the fully-funded BS level scholarship program, 1,465 students have been provided with educational support worth 500 million rupees.

Under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Scheme, top students from each district in matriculation and intermediate have been awarded a total of 270 million rupees in scholarships.

Scholarships worth Rs 40 million have been distributed among 351 students of martyrs' families, Rs 10 million among 47 transgender students and 6 million awarded to 28 students of minority communities.

Under the Endowment Fund program, 8 students have been provided Rs 120 million scholarship to pursue their higher education.

On the directives of the CM of Balochistan, the implementation of three additional special scholarship schemes is in pipeline. Under the Cadet Excellence Program, 95 million rupees have been allocated for 108 students to study at the country's top cadet colleges.

Complete funding of Rs 80 million is being provided for 100 students at Sadiq Public school.

Under the PhD Scholarship Scheme, a budget of 450 million rupees has been approved for providing scholarship to 10 students to study at the world’s leading universities.