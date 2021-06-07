Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate employment opportunities: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underlined the need for strengthening and facilitating the beekeeping sector of the country as it has great potential to generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange.

He urged the need for improving the environmental conditions for beekeeping to increase the honey yield.

The President made these remarks while chairing a meeting on Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Vice Chancellor of University of Arid Agriculture and senior officials of the Government of Pakistan.

Malik Amin Aslam briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by his Ministry under TBTTP and informed that TBTTP would greatly contribute to increasing the production of honey as well as improving environmental conditions of the country.

He highlighted the steps taken for improving the honey-bee sector, eco-system and creating skill development opportunities for youth to engage them in economic activity.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the Ministry of Climate Change, the President expressed the hope that plantation, under TBTTP, would not only boost the beekeeping sector but would also help in producing high quality of honey.

He emphasized the need to use modern beekeeping gears and training of beekeepers on modern lines to increase honey yield.

The President added that it was imperative to adopt best marketing strategy and certification of honey to enhance its export.

