BEFA issues notices to manufacturing industries for environmental compliance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday issued notices to several industrial units asking them to ensure environmental compliance.

On the direction of Secretary Environment Asfand Yar Kakar Balochistan BEPA, monitoring team visited the Steel manufacturing industries situated at Quetta-Sibi Road.

The visit of the BEPA team aimed at investigating whether the pollution control equipment is installed and environmental laws are implemented.

During the visit, it was observed that out of five steel manufacturing units situated in the industrial area three units namely, Shaheen steel mill, Hajvairy steel mill and Bin Yamin Re-rolling mill were operational whereas MashaAllah steel mill and Ghazi Steel mill were non operational.

"As far as pollution control equipment i-e wet/dry scrubber is concerned none has been installed yet but the owner of Bin Yamin mill has initiated the installation of Direct Rolling technology which will reduce emissions to maximum level," BEFA monitoring team member said.

They assured that production on new technology would be started within a month; he further said adding that legal Notices have been issued to all of them to ensure Environmental compliance within a week time.