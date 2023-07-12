Open Menu

Befitting Arrangements Being Made For Muharram In District South

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Befitting arrangements being made for Muharram in District South

The Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar, Akhtar Ali Sheikh on Wednesday said for the convenience of the mourners of Imam Hussain (RA) during Muharram-ul-Haram, the local administration of South District was making arrangements for road maintenance, sanitation and lighting at a fast pace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar, Akhtar Ali Sheikh on Wednesday said for the convenience of the mourners of Imam Hussain (RA) during Muharram-ul-Haram, the local administration of South District was making arrangements for road maintenance, sanitation and lighting at a fast pace.

He expressed the views along with the concerned officers on the occasion of inspecting the ongoing development works on the routes of Muharram processions, including the various Imam Bargahs of Lyari and Saddar Towns.

He said the municipal administration was using all its available resources to provide all possible facilities to the mourners of Imam Hussain, within their territorial limits.

Along with the arrangement of sanitation and street lights around Imam Bargahs and venues of Majalis and processions, the repair work of roads, cutting of tree branches obstructing closed-circuit cameras and the removal of encroachments on routes was underway on the fast pace.

It may be mentioned here that an emergency control room had been established for continuous monitoring of the arrangements made in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

Related Topics

Road Lyari Saddar May National University All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

1 minute ago
 Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resu ..

Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resume Talks on Cyprus Settlement

1 minute ago
 Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in P ..

Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in Paris - Reports

1 minute ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago
 Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan distric ..

Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan district

55 seconds ago
 Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather di ..

Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather discussed in meeting

56 seconds ago
Israel has no right to meddle in Pakistan's intern ..

Israel has no right to meddle in Pakistan's internal affairs: Hafiz Muhammad Tah ..

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic ..

Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic Security - G7 Declaration

59 seconds ago
 Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian ..

Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian Border After MiG-31 Approaches ..

1 minute ago
 National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

1 hour ago
 Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate ventur ..

Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate venture capital fund

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Min ..

UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan