Befitting arrangements being made for Muharram in District South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar, Akhtar Ali Sheikh on Wednesday said for the convenience of the mourners of Imam Hussain (RA) during Muharram-ul-Haram, the local administration of South District was making arrangements for road maintenance, sanitation and lighting at a fast pace.

He expressed the views along with the concerned officers on the occasion of inspecting the ongoing development works on the routes of Muharram processions, including the various Imam Bargahs of Lyari and Saddar Towns.

He said the municipal administration was using all its available resources to provide all possible facilities to the mourners of Imam Hussain, within their territorial limits.

Along with the arrangement of sanitation and street lights around Imam Bargahs and venues of Majalis and processions, the repair work of roads, cutting of tree branches obstructing closed-circuit cameras and the removal of encroachments on routes was underway on the fast pace.

It may be mentioned here that an emergency control room had been established for continuous monitoring of the arrangements made in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.