Befitting response to be given to miscreants: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that the government could not fulfill demands of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) adding that befitting response would be given to the miscreants in the same way.

Responding to various questions during a talk show at a private new channel, the minister said the government did not closed its doors and if some wanted to come under the banner of Pakistan and its law and constitution was welcome. However, he categorically said that rebellions would be dealt with iron hands.

He said some Baloch militants groups have formed Balochistan Nationalist Army (BNA) on January 11 but underground they have also support of TTP, other militant groups and Daesh etc. They have also links in India and Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said the militants have camps in Afghanistan provinces Nuristan, Paktia, Kunar and Khost etc., causing surge in incidents of terrorism in Pakistan. Pak armed forces were valiantly countering these militants groups, he said.

Sheikh Rashid said earlier, there were talks with TTP and the Afghan Taliban played a role of bridge but later instead of negotiation, the TTP resorted to attacks and bomb blasts.

He said they carried out terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Naushki last night in which 15 terrorists were killed. However, our six to seven soldiers including a major embraced martyrdom in the incidents, he added.

The minister said there were also some other groups which were involved in incidents of terrorism.

He said red alert has been issued to all Chief Secretaries (CSs) and IGPs after the attacks of Nauskhi and Panjgur. India was always involved in conspiracies against Pakistan and RAW has also some old links with these militants groups, he added.

He said the militants groups carried subversive attacks in Pakistan and then escaped to Afghanistan. "May be they have some sleeper cells in Pakistan," he replied to a question.

He said mostly militants involved at Nauskhi and Panjgur terrorist attacks were purged by our armed forces and foiled their nefarious design.