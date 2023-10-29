Beggar crushed to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A beggar was crushed to death under a speeding truck at Chaman Bypass here Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a beggar named Nazeer of Ghulam Sarwar, resident of village Qaziwala was sitting along the road side. All of a sudden, a speeding truck crushed the beggar to death. Sadar Police Muzaffargarh registered the case and started investigation against the driver.