Beggar Menace On Rise In Rawalpindi

Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Beggar menace on rise in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of beggars dressed in torn clothes and shedding tears can be seen on city road and streets while the authorities concerned failed to curb this influential and organized 'mafia.

These beggars were not only creating a nuisance for customers and shopkeepers in malls and other public places but are often found to be involved in illegal activities.

Most of beggars are professionals. They find begging more profitable than working. The groups of beggars mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, signals and streets to seek money, which people give as charity.

According to shoppers in markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people. Now, begging has become a profitable business for many from the poor sections of the society that there is a strong mafia behind the beggars," said a resident of Tench Market Inam Abbasi.

An official while talking to APP said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched to arrest the professional beggars. He said that special squad has been deployed to keep watch on professional beggars adding that City Traffic Police was discouraging this tendency.

