Beggar posing as healer arrested in Islamabad for cheating citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday arrested a man posing as a beggar who allegedly cheated citizens under the pretext of offering prayers and spiritual healing.

The arrest was made by the Assistant Commissioner (City) during an operation against street crimes.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the suspect would approach people while pretending to pray for them or offer to remove their problems through spiritual rituals.

Once gaining their trust, he allegedly deprived them of money and valuables.

The administration confirmed that multiple complaints had been registered against the man. Victims reported that he used religious sentiments as a cover to commit fraud. In some cases, he persuaded people to hand over their belongings, claiming he would bless them, but never returned the items.

Police officials said that criminal cases have already been filed against the accused, and further investigation is underway to trace his network and recover any stolen property.

The district administration urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams. Residents have been advised not to hand over valuables or personal information to strangers, regardless of the promises they make.

A spokesman stated that operations against fraudulent beggars and street criminals are continuing across the city. Authorities stressed that cooperation from citizens is vital in identifying such individuals so timely action can be taken.

The spokesman also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or helpline. Officials assured that complaints would be acted upon without delay.