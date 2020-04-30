Beggar ran over by truck in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) -:A beggar was ran over by a speeding truck in Millat chowk here on Thursday.

According to police, 28-year-old Wasim was begging in the Millat chowk when a speeding truck ran over and killed him on the spot.

Police arrested the truck driver Liaqat and took the vehicle into custody.