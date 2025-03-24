Beggar,drugs peddler held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Local police on Monday arrested a beggar and drugs peddler during patrolling in jurisdiction of Karor Lal Easan police station.

According to a spokesperson,Incharge patrolling police,Sub-Inspector Sajjad Hussain netted the beggar namely as Ata Muhammad r/o Adda Karor Lal Easan during crack down against breaking mafia.

The accused was sent behind bars and case has been registered against him.

The police officer said the beggars used to involve in criminal activities under the guise of begging.

In another activity,a drugs peddler namely as Shahid Iqbal was arrested after recovering about 80 liter wine from his possession.

Kot Sultan police station registered the case against him while further investigation was underway.