Beggar,drugs Peddler Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Local police on Monday arrested a beggar and drugs peddler during patrolling in jurisdiction of Karor Lal Easan police station.
According to a spokesperson,Incharge patrolling police,Sub-Inspector Sajjad Hussain netted the beggar namely as Ata Muhammad r/o Adda Karor Lal Easan during crack down against breaking mafia.
The accused was sent behind bars and case has been registered against him.
The police officer said the beggars used to involve in criminal activities under the guise of begging.
In another activity,a drugs peddler namely as Shahid Iqbal was arrested after recovering about 80 liter wine from his possession.
Kot Sultan police station registered the case against him while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels
Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project
Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..
Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality
Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..
SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan
UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem
DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 42 minutes ago
-
UoS sets a new benchmark with completion of 2.6 MW solar projects6 minutes ago
-
Beggar,drugs peddler held6 minutes ago
-
Justice Sadaqat calls on AJK President16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police started crackdown on criminals16 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses ANP leader’s petition against terrorist resettlement26 minutes ago
-
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans media talk41 minutes ago
-
15 criminals nabbed46 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed over power theft46 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Parliamentary affairs enacts 39 laws, resolves 94% of public grievances56 minutes ago
-
Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan56 minutes ago
-
Handicraft, kinnow industry great exposure for foreign exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti1 hour ago